Passenger killed in Limestone County car crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A passenger was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Limestone County Friday afternoon, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West.

West said the driver was heading south on Alabama Highway 251 near VanDyke Road and lost control of the car.

The driver was taken Huntsville Hospital.

No other information was made immediately available.

