North Huntsville seeing growth as investors look to revive once forgotten area

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - City leaders are calling it the renaissance of north Huntsville.

“We are seeing home-grown investors that are buying homes and revitalizing their own areas as well.”

Chris Hulser, President of Huntsville Area Association of Realtors, says this trend began over a year ago. Old homes are getting face lifts and are resold to locals like Mike Adcock. He bought his first home in Huntsville after losing a bidding war for homes in between Madison and Athens.

“We probably put in 30 different offers, all of them over-list and we were able to finally find a new home here that someone backed out of and so we were able to take advantage of that and get us a great home.”

Adcock and his neighbors say they welcome the growth. However, they would like to see more businesses come to north Huntsville.

“You kind of have to go a little bit out of the way to get to food. You have the Bojangles down here that’s close to the Parkway, but to get to anything else, you really have to travel down to University or Research Park and go around.”

Hulser is hopeful small businesses will boost the local economy. It would lead into Huntsville’s next challenge: making traversing North Huntsville a lot easier.

“What’s the transportation like? That’s the next key step is making Huntsville with more walkability. We’ll have more transportation options, besides just Uber and taxi. Getting bus service, getting things like that out there.”

