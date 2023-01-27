New Hope man charged with assaulting a police officer

NEW HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - A New Hope man was arrested charged on Thursday for assaulting a police officer during an incident that happened on Dec. 31.

Brandon Mims, 36 He’s charged with assault on an officer and obstructing governmental operations.

New Hope Police Chief Steven Dick says the arrest of Brandon Mims, 36 stems from what started as a traffic stop involving Mim’s girlfriend.

Chief Dick says that instead of stopping Mim’s girlfriend pulled into their home. That’s when officials say Mims released his dogs on the responding officers. One officer was severely injured requiring stitches.

Mims was booked into the Madison County Jail and was charged with assault on an officer and obstructing governmental operations. His bond was set at $11,000.

