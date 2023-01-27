Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Man wins $10 million grand prize playing lottery scratch-off game

A player won the top prize in a $10 million scratch-off game.
A player won the top prize in a $10 million scratch-off game.(California Lottery)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (Gray News) - A man won the top prize playing a lottery scratch-off game in California.

The California Lottery announced Louis Farillas of San Pedro played the 10 Million Dollar Titanium Black Scratchers game, and his $30 purchase turned into a $10 million payout.

The lottery said Farillas opted to receive an annual check of $400,000 for the next 25 years instead of taking the lump sum.

Farillas wasn’t the only recent winner in California, as the lottery announced a $2 million winner for its Instant Prize Crossword game and a $1 million winner on a Power 10′s scratch-off ticket.

California Lottery funds toward public education totaled $1.88 billion in the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jones family wants to reclaim land where UAH building resides
Jones family wants to reclaim land where UAH building resides
Ronald Paul Horner Jr., 50
HPD arrest suspect connected to PNC Bank robbery
According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, deputies would like to question the...
Update: Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies persons of interest
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee
Huntsville Police on the search for arson suspect
Update: Huntsville Police identify person of interest in arson case

Latest News

The postal service said criminals will steal mail from residential and business mailboxes with...
Financial Friday: Check fraud involving your mailbox
The funds will be administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs as...
Additional broadband funds coming to Alabama
Video shows accused assailant David DePape breaking into the Pelosi home.
Video: Suspect shown breaking into Pelosi home
A film based on the bestselling romance novel “It Ends With Us” will star Blake Lively as Lily...
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni to star in ‘It Ends With Us’ movie, Colleen Hoover confirms
Attorney Ben Crump reacts to indictment of five officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ death