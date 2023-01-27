Deals
Lipscomb students transported to hospital following chemical accident

The incident took place late Thursday night.
Lipscomb University in Nashville.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A student at Lipscomb University suffered an allergic reaction, and several more were transported to the hospital as the result of a chemical accident.

A professor stated that a female student had possible chemical burns and an allergic reaction following what was reported as a chemical accident, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched to the university at around 10 p.m. Thursday night. The incident took place on the fourth floor of the McFarland building.

The student’s knuckle had come into contact with the chemical resulting in the reaction, according to the vice president of communications at Lipscomb.

An unknown number of transports were made to Vanderbilt Medical Center; however, NFD said the number is at least four.

The current condition of the students and the nature of the chemical reaction are unknown.

