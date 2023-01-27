Deals
Large home catches fire blocks from Alabama Governor’s Mansion

Firefighters responded to the 1500 block of South Perry Street just before 4 p.m. where they...
Firefighters responded to the 1500 block of South Perry Street just before 4 p.m. where they found heavy smoke and visible flames coming from the second floor and attic areas of the stately home.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after a large brick home, located in Montgomery’s historic Garden District just blocks from the Alabama Governor’s Mansion, caught fire on Thursday.

Firefighters responded to the 1500 block of South Perry Street just before 4 p.m. where they found heavy smoke and visible flames coming from the second floor and attic areas of the stately home.

Units quickly declared a 2nd alarm fire for more manpower due to the size of the residence. The blaze was extinguished without any injuries. No one was located during primary and secondary searches.

Multiple real estate listing services identified the home as an 11-room, 5,900 square-foot residence built in 1906. However, a listing in the National Register of Historic Places Inventory, which covers structures in the Garden District, indicates the home is a two-story structure built in the Colonial Revival style in 1925.

E2, E7,T42, R96 and Car 31 were dispatched to the 1500 Block of S. Perry Street on a possible structure fire. Upon...

Posted by Montgomery Fire/Rescue on Thursday, January 26, 2023

