Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Lane temporarily closing on Governors Drive

The closure is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. everyday until 3:30 p.m.
The closure is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. everyday until 3:30 p.m.(DJ Jones)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One lane of Governors Drive will be temporarily closing starting Jan. 30 for road and landscaping improvements.

The lane adjacent to the median will close from Memorial Parkway to Clinton Avenue. The closure is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. everyday until 3:30 p.m. The project will take three months to complete.

Two lanes of Governors Dr. will remain open.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jones family wants to reclaim land where UAH building resides
Jones family wants to reclaim land where UAH building resides
Ronald Paul Horner Jr., 50
HPD arrest suspect connected to PNC Bank robbery
According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, deputies would like to question the...
Update: Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies persons of interest
Huntsville Police on the search for arson suspect
Update: Huntsville Police identify person of interest in arson case
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee

Latest News

The officers were awarded Life Saving Medals for their actions.
Huntsville PD officers awarded Life Saving Medals for actions in June 2022 incident
Governor Kay Ivey
Gov. Ivey issues executive order to promote transparency in state government
A spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) identified the person killed as...
87-year-old woman killed in Limestone County crash
Firefighters responded to the 1500 block of South Perry Street just before 4 p.m. where they...
Large home catches fire blocks from Alabama Governor’s Mansion