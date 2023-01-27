Kitchen Cops: Huntsville assisted living facility scores poorly

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The weekly Kitchen Cops report is in, and an assisted living facility in Huntsville is at the bottom of the score sheet.

Harbor Chase on Whitesport Circle in Huntsville scored a 76. Madison County Health Inspectors wrote it up for foods at the wrong temperature, build-up inside tea nozzles, dirty and chipped plates mixed in with clean ones, missing soap at two hand sinks and hot water in the restrooms not reaching a proper temperature.

Elsewhere in Madison County, The Pizza Hut at Max Luther and the Parkway gets an 82 score. Inspectors noted a dirty ice machine, no sanitizer in the dishwasher and a missing thermometer.

Hopper’s Bar & Grill at the Mid City Holiday Inn scores an 84 this week due to week-old turkey and sweet potatoes in the fridge.

In Morgan County, the Tommy’s #2 convenience store on Danville Road gets a 78 because of improperly stored chemicals and mold in the soda nozzles and coffee maker. And the Jack’s on Highway 67 in Somerville gets an 83. It also had mold in the coffee maker and tea nozzles, along with a dirty can opener.

There were no scores below 85 in Lauderdale or Limestone Counties this week.

Click below to see the full list of scores and inspection notes from this week:

