It has a funny name, but this Dutch Baby recipe will have you running to the kitchen

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Whether you’re hoping to cook more in 2023 or maybe you’re just looking for something new to whip up in the kitchen, Sigrid, aka, Siggy from Scratch, is showing us a few new recipes to add to your list!

Have you ever heard of a Dutch Baby? Because it’s a new one for me.

The tasty treat with a funny name is like a giant eggy pancake that will taste delicious for brunch with a little bit of berries and syrup to go on top.

Siggy also showed us meatballs made two different ways — Veal Meatballs and Mamma Mia Meatballs.

Did I mention these recipes would also make be perfect for Valentine’s Day?

Learn more from Siggy and her amazing recipes by following along on Instagram and at siggyfromscratch.com.

