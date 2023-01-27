Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Huntsville USPS worker indicted for destroying, delaying mail

(Source: WAFF)
(Source: WAFF)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man working for the United States Postal Service in Huntsville is facing a federal charge for meddling with mail items in 2018.

According to a federal indictment, Alexander Dockery destroyed, detained, and delayed letters, post cards and packages while working for the General Mail Facility in Huntsville between June 1 and Nov. 30, 2018.

Online court records show Dockery will be arraigned in federal court in Huntsville on Thursday, February 9.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jones family wants to reclaim land where UAH building resides
Jones family wants to reclaim land where UAH building resides
Ronald Paul Horner Jr., 50
HPD arrest suspect connected to PNC Bank robbery
According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, deputies would like to question the...
Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for persons of interest
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee
Huntsville Police on the search for arson suspect
Huntsville Police on the search for arson suspect

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.6M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
North Huntsville seeing growth as investors look to revive once forgotten area
Kitchen Cops: Jan. 27, 2023
Kitchen Cops: Jan. 27, 2023
New patient advisory councils headed to Lincoln, Marshall Medical Centers