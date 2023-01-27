Huntsville PD officers awarded Life Saving Medals for actions in June 2022 incident

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three officers for the Huntsville Police Department were awarded medals for their actions during an incident in June 2022.

According to a social media post by the police department, officers Tanner Premo, Christopher Glaser and Cameron Beatty were awarded medals. The officers responded to an incident at an apartment complex where a man armed with a machete entered an apartment and demanded money from the residents.

Four people were injured during the incident. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department arrested and charged Dexter Fitzgerald Houghton with four counts of first-degree assault. Houghton was arrested after he tried to drive a vehicle through Redstone Arsenal’s Gate 9.

Dexter Fitzgerald Houghton (HPD)

On scene, the officers applied multiple tourniquets as life-saving efforts for the victims.

According to emergency room doctors, the victims survived because of the actions of the officers. The victims would have bled out if not for the tourniquets applied by the officers.

