How to transition your home decor during the winter

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Most people have their holiday decor put away by now (if you don’t that’s okay, we’re not judging here). But once everything goes back to normal, it can leave your home feeling cold and sad.

Julia Greene from Greene Acres Farmhouse is sharing all of her tips to keep the home cozy during those transitional months between winter and spring.

Julia’s Tips:

Use textures, patterns and warm tones like brass throughout your home with throw blankets, throw pillows and woven baskets. Create warmth throughout your home with fragrant candles or battery operated candles. Buy yourself flowers! Winter can be cold, dark and depressing. Had some happiness with fresh or faux greenery or flowers!

