Getting Candid with Kaitlin: Is “Must Be Nice” a damaging phrase?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you ever find yourself saying “Must be nice,” when it comes to someone else’s house, job or relationship status, join the club.

Author Kaitlin Chappell Rogers is enlightening us on how that simple phrase may actually be jealousy creeping in and holding us back from the life that’s created for us.

“It’s a phrase we throw around when we’re secretly wondering why that person’s life seems so much better than ours and why we can’t catch a break like that,” Rogers said. “We start to feel like God is holding out on us, never considering that our lives “must be nice” to someone else. It’s an ugly trap that takes you from a seed of discontentment to an entire forest of destruction.”

She gets candid with Payton about how the phrase isn’t just damaging to the person we’re saying it about, but it’s damaging to our own joy as well.

