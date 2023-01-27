Five gifts any woman will love to unwrap

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Valentines Day is coming up, people are celebrating birthdays and bridal showers, but what happens when you don’t know what to get your girlfriend, bride or bestie?

From bubble bath that will leave you and your entire bathroom smelling good to the best travel bags you didn’t know you needed, Patricia from The Paper Chase is sharing five great gifts every woman would love to unwrap!

To shop more, visit The Paper Chase at 306 Second Avenue in Decatur and follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.