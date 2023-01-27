Financial Friday: Check fraud involving your mailbox

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mail theft and mail carrier robberies are a growing problem around the United States, according to the U.S. Postal Service.

The postal service said criminals will steal mail from residential and business mailboxes with the purpose of finding checks.

Redstone Federal Credit Union’s Denise Cassidy says they’re seeing an increase in this happening in the Tennessee Valley. She also said the suspects can work alone, but generally are part of a criminal network or ring.

Cassidy says thieves will drive around residential areas trolling for mailboxes with the flags up on mailboxes. After stealing mail, the suspects will take sort through the mail looking for checks, and will dump the rest.

After finding checks, they will use a method known as “washing.” This allows the suspects to remove the check amounts, and payees but will leave the signature intact. The criminals will either reissue the check will a new payee and a different dollar amount. An example would be a check that was originally issued for $30 and has now been changed to $300 or $3,000.

Cassidy also warns that thieves may even print new checks under a different name, but with the same routing number and account number. With a new ID in hand, the suspect will take the check to a financial institution to cash. But that may not be the end.

There are fraud rings that will sell the checks on black market online channels with some going as high as $250 for a personal check and business checks as high as $650. It’s not just your money being stolen, warns Cassidy, but your information as well.

A personal or business check generally has four pieces of information:

Full Name Residential Address Routing Number (Identifies the financial institute) Account number

With this information, criminals can create fake IDs under your name which they can use to apply for credit at other financial institutes.

But she says there are ways to prevent mailbox fishing. If you must mail a check, deposit the mail as close to the scheduled pick-up time as possible. But remember, criminals also keep tabs on mail pick-ups as well. She recommended taking any mail containing checks directly to the post office or handing it directly to your mail carrier.

She says you can also use a pen with pigmented or permanent black ink to write checks. This may prevent the altering of your checks. Make a record of any checks you issue in case you need them for future reference.

She also recommends paying your bills electronically such as bill pay. Financial Institutions offer this service which allows the majority of your bills to be paid electronically without being sent in the mail. You can also set up automatic payments with utility companies.

“Review your bank or credit union statements monthly for any anomalies. Make it a daily practice to check your bank or credit union balances,” said Cassidy.

What to do if you discover you may be a possible victim of check fraud?

Contact your financial institution

Consider changing your account number

Report the theft to local law enforcement

Review your credit report and place a freeze on your report

