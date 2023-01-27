Decatur man arrested on trafficking illegal drugs charge

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department arrested and charged a 45-year-old man on Thursday for allegedly trafficking illegal drugs.

According to a spokesperson for the police department, Tavoris Goode was charged with trafficking in illegal drugs. Officers stopped Goode for a traffic violation on 8th Street near 2nd Avenue SW.

Investigators later executed a search warrant at Goode’s house and found a trafficking amount of methamphetamine.

Goode was taken to the Morgan County Jail and held in lieu of a $250,000 bond.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.