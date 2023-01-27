Decatur man arrested on trafficking illegal drugs charge
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department arrested and charged a 45-year-old man on Thursday for allegedly trafficking illegal drugs.
According to a spokesperson for the police department, Tavoris Goode was charged with trafficking in illegal drugs. Officers stopped Goode for a traffic violation on 8th Street near 2nd Avenue SW.
Investigators later executed a search warrant at Goode’s house and found a trafficking amount of methamphetamine.
Goode was taken to the Morgan County Jail and held in lieu of a $250,000 bond.
