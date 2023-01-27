Deals
Cullman Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies arrest 2 on drug trafficking charges

Kena Dionte Smith, 25, and Alexis Nicole Funish, 25, were both arrested and charged with three...
Kena Dionte Smith, 25, and Alexis Nicole Funish, 25, were both arrested and charged with three counts of trafficking dangerous drugs.(Cullman County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals after a brief vehicle pursuit on Jan. 24.

According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle on Highway 69 near Dodge City. The vehicle refused to stop and attempted to flee. The brief pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed into a sheriff’s office vehicle.

There were no injuries due to the wreck.

Kena Dionte Smith, 25, and Alexis Nicole Funish, 25, were both arrested and charged with three counts of trafficking dangerous drugs. At the time of arrest, Smith was out on bond from Bessemer and Madison. Smith was given a $600,000 cash bond and Funish was given a $300,000 cash bond.

