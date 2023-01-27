Can Payton ball with the Harlem Globetrotters?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Payton has the height, but does she have the skill to play basketball with the Harlem Globetrotters?

She joined Zeus and Hot Rod for to learn some tricks and more about the history of the almost 100-year-old team.

You can see the Globetrotters in action when they come to Huntsville on Sunday, January 29 at the Von Braun Center.

For more information and tickets, visit vonbrauncenter.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.