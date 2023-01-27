Deals
Can Payton ball with the Harlem Globetrotters?

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Payton has the height, but does she have the skill to play basketball with the Harlem Globetrotters?

She joined Zeus and Hot Rod for to learn some tricks and more about the history of the almost 100-year-old team.

You can see the Globetrotters in action when they come to Huntsville on Sunday, January 29 at the Von Braun Center.

For more information and tickets, visit vonbrauncenter.com.

