Alabama Poultry and Egg Association CEO explains egg price increase

By Julia Avant
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The price of eggs has increased nationwide. Alabama Poultry and Egg Association CEO Johnny Adams said this is due to a combination of factors.

Adams said one of those factors is the nationwide avian influenza outbreak that killed over 38 million birds in 35 states.

“So what you have is fewer birds laying eggs, which results in fewer eggs,” said Adams.

He also said the COVID-19 pandemic played a role because of fewer people coming back to work and Inflation are also playing a role in the rise in prices.

“And that’s followed by inflation, which caused our input cost on production and processing for the eggs to go up,” said Adams. “Transportation costs more, diesel fuel costs more, fertilizer costs more, which results in higher fee costs.”

While Adams doesn’t have a date as to when prices might go back down, he said as farmers get more birds, customers will eventually start to see relief at the grocery store.

