Additional broadband funds coming to Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Treasury Department approved the state’s plan for the Capital Projects Fund, making $191.8 million available for broadband expansion.

The funds will be administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs as part of a grant program to extend broadband service to areas that are unserved in the state.

“Access to broadband is a necessity in today’s world, and I continue to make it a priority that our state has the full ability to be connected to high-speed internet,” Governor Kay Ivey said in a statement. “I often say that broadband expansion is a journey, not a short trip. These funds will enable us to take several more strides in that journey toward full access no matter where you live in Alabama.”

The grant program will be announced by the Alabama Digital Expansion Division in the next few months. The grants will be available for internet service providers to make connections to unserved homes, businesses and community institutions.

“Under Governor Ivey’s leadership and with a strong team effort among the Legislature, internet service providers and many others, the state has made progress in expanding access to high-speed internet,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said in a statement. “While the need is still great, these funds will enable us to make further progress in closing the digital divide in Alabama.”

