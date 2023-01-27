87-year-old woman killed in Limestone County crash

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Limestone County on Friday afternoon, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West.

A spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) identified the person killed as June Jones, 87, of Toney. Jones was a passenger in the vehicle when it left the roadway, hit a culvert and overturned.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was taken to Huntsville Hospital and treated for injuries. West said the driver was heading south on Alabama Highway 251 near Van Dyke Road.

