Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

87-year-old woman killed in Limestone County crash

A spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) identified the person killed as...
A spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) identified the person killed as June Jones, 87, of Toney.(MGN)
By Zach Shrivers and Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Limestone County on Friday afternoon, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West.

A spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) identified the person killed as June Jones, 87, of Toney. Jones was a passenger in the vehicle when it left the roadway, hit a culvert and overturned.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was taken to Huntsville Hospital and treated for injuries. West said the driver was heading south on Alabama Highway 251 near Van Dyke Road.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jones family wants to reclaim land where UAH building resides
Jones family wants to reclaim land where UAH building resides
Ronald Paul Horner Jr., 50
HPD arrest suspect connected to PNC Bank robbery
According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, deputies would like to question the...
Update: Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies persons of interest
Huntsville Police on the search for arson suspect
Update: Huntsville Police identify person of interest in arson case
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee

Latest News

The officers were awarded Life Saving Medals for their actions.
Huntsville PD officers awarded Life Saving Medals for actions in June 2022 incident
Governor Kay Ivey
Gov. Ivey issues executive order to promote transparency in state government
The closure is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. everyday until 3:30 p.m.
Lane temporarily closing on Governors Drive
Firefighters responded to the 1500 block of South Perry Street just before 4 p.m. where they...
Large home catches fire blocks from Alabama Governor’s Mansion