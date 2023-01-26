Deals
Win number 85!

Hazel Green defeats Patriots, two wins away from State record
The Hazel Green girls Basketball team prepares to face Bob Jones Wednesday January 25, 2023
The Hazel Green girls Basketball team prepares to face Bob Jones Wednesday January 25, 2023(WAFF)
By Carl Prather
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - 85 down. 2 more to go. The Hazel Green Girls basketball defeated the Bob Jones Patriots, 48-36, winning their 85 consecutive game Wednesday. The Trojans improve to 26-0 this season.

Leah Brooks led the Trojans with 19 points and adding 14 rebounds. Teammate Zyriah Price added 15 points for the Trojans.

Lauderdale County High School’s girls team holds the record winning 86 straight from 2013-15.

Hazel Green will have the chance to tie the all-time record Friday (At Fairfield), before a chance to break the record is set Saturday afternoon at home against Riverdale of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Tip off is set for 1:30 p.m.

Hazel Green’s lost occurred on Dec. 19, 2020.

