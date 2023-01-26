The Orion hosting Florence restaurant Odette for backstage pop-up restaurant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In historic downtown Florence sits the cool and quaint restaurant, Odette.

It’s highly rated by everyone from Alabama foodies to professionals at the James Beard House in New York. Odette’s menu features a fine flair on classic southern cuisine and one of the largest bourbon selections in the south.

Odette is teaming up with The Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville for a Backstage Pass Pop-Up Restaurant. The new series brings flavors from all over the Tennessee Valley, allowing some of the best chefs to share their dishes with locals all while hanging out in the cool ambience of The Orion’s backstage.

Chef Josh and his staff are known for creating healthful, delicious food from some of the best local ingredients.

Hangout with Chef Josh and others at The Orion for dinner on January 28 for $60 per person, and brunch on January 29 for $40 per person. Children are welcome at brunch and can enjoy for $25 (12-years-old and younger).

The menu for Saturday night includes Crispy potato gnocchi, Alabama oysters or Local beef meatballs and risotto, Prime Striploin, Goat cheese and dark chocolate cheesecake and more. Meanwhile, the brunch menu offers a salmon platter, cheddar grits with bacon and buttermilk biscuits, monkey bread and more.

Make your reservations at theorionhuntsville.com.

You can check out the full menus for the weekend below.

From L to R, Dinner menu and Brunch menu:

Odette Menus for the Backstage Pass Pop-up Restaurant (The Orion)

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.