Mostly cloudy, cool & breezy for today.

Today, an early sprinkle/flurry, otherwise mostly cloudy, cool and breezy. Late afternoon sun...
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:03 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
After a mostly cloudy day Monday, showers likely Tuesday through Thursday.  High temps in the 50s Monday through Wednesday, cooler Thursday when temps dip into the low to mid 40s.

