Mostly cloudy & cool for the afternoon.

First Alert Weather
Slow clearing with just a quick glimpse of the sun possible this afternoon, otherwise mostly...
Slow clearing with just a quick glimpse of the sun possible this afternoon, otherwise mostly cloudy and cool. Temps in the low 40s, wind chill values in the upper 30s. Tonight, partly cloudy and cold. Around 30°. Friday, sunny. Upper 40s to near 50°. Friday night, mostly clear. Low to mid 30s. Saturday, a nice start to the weekend with morning sunshine, increasing clouds during the afternoon. Low to mid 50s. Saturday night, showers after midnight. Low 40s. Sunday, showers likely. Near 50°.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
After a mostly cloudy day Monday, showers likely Tuesday through Thursday. High temps in the 50s Monday through Wednesday, cooler Thursday when temps dip into the low to mid 40s.

