Meet the teenager playing Anne in “The Diary of Anne Frank”

Anna Kate McMahan and the rest of the cast in "The Diary of Anne Frank"
Anna Kate McMahan and the rest of the cast in "The Diary of Anne Frank"(The Bank Street Players)
By Anna Mahan
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - At 14-years-old, Anna Kate McMahan is taking on the role of Anne in the stage version of “The Diary of Anne Frank.”

The teenager is around the same age as Anne was when she famously wrote about the changes she, her family and millions of others faced during World War II.

The Bank Street Players are putting on the show January 26 - 28 at The Princess Theatre in Decatur, the same weekend as International Holocaust Remembrance Day which is January 27.

The sobering show includes cast members from all over north Alabama. To remind the audience of just how real this story is, the cast is confined to the stage during the entirety of the show. Everything from costume to set changes will happen in one small space to represent the reality of their situation.

Although McMahan carries the weight of playing such a significant role, she isn’t doing it alone.

The rest of the crew realizes the impacts of this story and just how important it is to continue to share it. Her sister in the show, Margo, and her mother are played by her real-life sister and mom.

In a show about family, having your family by your side on stage is a great source of encouragement.

You can see “The Diary of Anne Frank,” January 26 through the 28th at The Princess Theatre in Decatur.

For more information and tickets, visit theprincesstheatre.org.

