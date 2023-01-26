Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Man accused of intentionally driving into Colorado police station

A man faces attempted murder charges after police say he intentionally drove a truck into the headquarters. (Grand Junction Police Department)
By KKCO news staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:19 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO/Gray News) - Dramatic surveillance video from the Grand Junction Police Department in Colorado shows a pickup truck slamming into the front lobby of the police headquarters.

No one was hurt in what police are calling a deliberate act.

According to police, the driver, identified as 45-year-old Nathan David Chacon, intentionally drove his truck into the lobby.

After he crashed, an officer came into the lobby with his gun pointed towards Chacon.

Chacon gets out of the truck and complies with the officer by putting his hands up and laying flat on the floor.

Several more officers then swarm the lobby.

Chacon was arrested and is facing several charges, including attempted murder, attempted assault, and attempted vehicular homicide.

A tow truck removed the vehicle before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say they will continue to operate, but the lobby will be closed indefinitely.

The Grand Junction Police Department said it’s believed this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Copyright 2023 KKCO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The NTSB noted several safety protocols that do not appear to have been followed in the Dec. 31...
Airport crew member ‘pulled into the engine’ of plane, report says
Mark Ridgeway
Beloved faculty member identified in school bus accident at Mortimer Jordan HS
Smart home
Tenants upset over new smart home security upgrades in Madison County
HPD in search of three suspects connected to robbery at PNC Bank
HPD in search of three suspects connected to robbery at PNC Bank
Allen is charged with attempted murder for shooting at her brother.
Lauderdale Co. woman arrested for allegedly shooting at brother

Latest News

The asteroid was discovered by an amateur astronomer out of his observatory in Crimea.
NASA: ‘Small’ asteroid to pass close to Earth Thursday
Construction
City leaders committed to affordable housing as pricey community comes to Huntsville
Jack Collison named head coach at Huntsville City Football Club
Huntsville City Football Club Announces Preseason Schedule
Jones family wants to reclaim land where UAH building resides