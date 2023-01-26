Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for persons of interest

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two people who are persons of interest after property was damaged at a laundromat on Jan. 10.

According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, deputies would like to question the two people after an incident happened at Surf N Suds laundromat in Hazel Green.

If you have any information, call (256) 533-8839.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.