Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for persons of interest

According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, deputies would like to question the...
According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, deputies would like to question the two people after an incident happened at Surf N Suds laundromat in Hazel Green.(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two people who are persons of interest after property was damaged at a laundromat on Jan. 10.

According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, deputies would like to question the two people after an incident happened at Surf N Suds laundromat in Hazel Green.

If you have any information, call (256) 533-8839.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jones family wants to reclaim land where UAH building resides
Jones family wants to reclaim land where UAH building resides
Mortimer Jordan High School
Beloved faculty member identified in school bus accident at Mortimer Jordan HS
HPD in search of three suspects connected to robbery at PNC Bank
HPD in search of one suspect connected to robbery at PNC Bank
Woman charged with capitol murder and arson requests plea deal
Woman charged with capital murder, arson requests plea deal
This Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, booking photo provided by the Volusia County, Fla., Division of...
Wife, husband planned fatal shooting in hospital for weeks

Latest News

Huntsville Police on the search for arson suspect
Huntsville Police on the search for arson suspect
Daniel Long forges crosses in honor of wife, Rachel.
Pleasant Grove man forges iron crosses in honor of his late wife
Mortimer Jordan High School
Beloved faculty member identified in school bus accident at Mortimer Jordan HS
Governor Kay Ivey
Gov. Ivey issues executive order to promote transparency in state government