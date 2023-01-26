Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for persons of interest
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two people who are persons of interest after property was damaged at a laundromat on Jan. 10.
According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, deputies would like to question the two people after an incident happened at Surf N Suds laundromat in Hazel Green.
If you have any information, call (256) 533-8839.
