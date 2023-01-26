Huntsville Police on the search for arson suspect

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police are in search of a man accused of arson inside of a business on Hwy. 72 West.

Officials say the arson happened on Jan. 16 where they believe the suspect set a shoe rack on fire causing damage worth thousands of dollars.

If anyone has any information or recognizes this man please call Investigator Bobby Brady at (256)746-4135.

