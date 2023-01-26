Deals
Huntsville Police on the search for arson suspect

Huntsville Police on the search for arson suspect
Huntsville Police on the search for arson suspect(HPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police are in search of a man accused of arson inside of a business on Hwy. 72 West.

Officials say the arson happened on Jan. 16 where they believe the suspect set a shoe rack on fire causing damage worth thousands of dollars.

If anyone has any information or recognizes this man please call Investigator Bobby Brady at (256)746-4135.

Jones family wants to reclaim land where UAH building resides
Mortimer Jordan High School
HPD in search of three suspects connected to robbery at PNC Bank
Woman charged with capitol murder and arson requests plea deal
