Huntsville City Football Club Announces Preseason Schedule

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - North Alabama’s newest professional team is set to take off soon as the Huntsville City Football Club recently announced it’s inaugural preseason schedule.

The team is on the road for its first game of the season. They will kick off the preseason on February 11th in Birmingham at Protective Stadium.

The HCFC will soon make Joe Davis Stadium it’s home here in the Rocket City, but after its inaugural season is complete. Renovations on the new stadium are still ongoing and expected to finish in May.

Along with the preseason announcement, sports fans also want to get to know more about this team and their head coach.

Many of the HCFC staff members and players are coming to the Rocket City from all over the world.

Coach Collison tells WAFF the beauty of this sport is bringing everyone together.

”For the staff we have coming in and certainly the players, its going to be a real mix of personalities and cultures,” Collison said. “I think that’s the great thing about soccer, bringing people together.”

“The main goal is having that one dream and building a successful team and doing something really special here in Huntsville,” Collison concluded.

The team will play its first home game on March 14th in John Hunt Park.

