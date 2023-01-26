Deals
HPD in search of one suspect connected to robbery at PNC Bank

By Javon Williams
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are searching for one suspect after responding to a robbery report at a bank shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to Sergeant Rosalind White, the alleged robbery took place at the PNC Bank located on Country Club Ave. On Wednesday afternoon, officers searched the area on Pratt Avenue for a potential suspect.

As of Thursday morning, the suspect is still at large. According to Sgt. White, a suspect handed the teller a note and gave the teller reason to believe he was possibly armed. A weapon was never seen by a bank employee, according to Sgt. White.

Investigators are working to speak with a person of interest.

The alleged robbery at PNC Bank comes after a string of other bank robberies in Madison County.

According to Madison Police, four Regions banks were the target of one man, 55-year-old Lawrence Jones. The first robbery happened at the branch on Highway 72 near Wall Triana Highway in May 2022. The Madison Boulevard location was robbed not once but twice — just weeks apart on Dec. 13 and Jan. 18.

The most recent robbery happened at another Regions on Memorial Parkway two weeks ago. Jones admitted to being involved in all four bank robberies after his arrest on Jan. 24, according to online court documents.

Jones is in the Madison County Jail on multiple charges.

