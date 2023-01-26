HPD arrest suspect connected to PNC Bank robbery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department were on the search for a suspect after responding to a robbery report at a bank shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. On Thursday afternoon, the subject was found and arrested.

According to Sergeant Rosalind White, the alleged robbery took place at the PNC Bank located on Country Club Ave. On Wednesday afternoon, officers searched the area on Pratt Avenue for a potential suspect.

Sgt. White also confirmed that the suspect handed the teller a note and gave the teller reason to believe he was possibly armed. A weapon was never seen by a bank employee, according to Sgt. White.

Ronald Paul Horner Jr., 50 was charged with Robbery after being arrested on Thursday afternoon.

Officials say Horner was found on Oakwood Ave and Memorial Pkwy by Investigators, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI North Alabama Violent Crimes Task Force.

Horner is being booked into the Madison County Jail. Officials believe at this time that this robbery is not connected to the four robberies at Regions branches in Madison County.

The investigation is ongoing.

