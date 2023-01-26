Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

HPD arrest suspect connected to PNC Bank robbery

Ronald Paul Horner Jr., 50
Ronald Paul Horner Jr., 50(MCSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department were on the search for a suspect after responding to a robbery report at a bank shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. On Thursday afternoon, the subject was found and arrested.

According to Sergeant Rosalind White, the alleged robbery took place at the PNC Bank located on Country Club Ave. On Wednesday afternoon, officers searched the area on Pratt Avenue for a potential suspect.

Sgt. White also confirmed that the suspect handed the teller a note and gave the teller reason to believe he was possibly armed. A weapon was never seen by a bank employee, according to Sgt. White.

Ronald Paul Horner Jr., 50 was charged with Robbery after being arrested on Thursday afternoon.

Officials say Horner was found on Oakwood Ave and Memorial Pkwy by Investigators, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI North Alabama Violent Crimes Task Force.

Horner is being booked into the Madison County Jail. Officials believe at this time that this robbery is not connected to the four robberies at Regions branches in Madison County.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jones family wants to reclaim land where UAH building resides
Jones family wants to reclaim land where UAH building resides
Mortimer Jordan High School
Beloved faculty member identified in school bus accident at Mortimer Jordan HS
This Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, booking photo provided by the Volusia County, Fla., Division of...
Wife, husband planned fatal shooting in hospital for weeks
Woman charged with capitol murder and arson requests plea deal
Woman charged with capital murder, arson requests plea deal

Latest News

North Huntsville revitalization
North Huntsville seeing growth as investors look to revive once forgotten area
Cause of price uptick
Rising egg prices brings in business for local farmers
- clipped version
Egg prices bring in business for local farmers
Huntsville Police on the search for arson suspect
Huntsville Police on the search for arson suspect