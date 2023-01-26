How to test your home as Radon levels remain high in north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Radon is odorless and tasteless, it can seep into homes without anyone noticing and leave a lasting impact. It’s one of the leading causes of lung cancer, right after smoking cigarettes.

A small amount of radon is not deadly, but a large volume can lead to lung cancer, especially for smokers.

The gas can seep into homes through gaps and cracks in foundations, pipes and drains and then it stays trapped inside your home.

The radiative gas is particularly common in north Alabama because it naturally comes out of the uranium-rich, rocky soil found in the area according to experts like the State radon contact, Nick Swindall.

“It is not per neighborhood or per zip code its per specific home,” explains Swindall. “So, your house could have an extreme high level of radon and the house right beside you could have no problem at all so it is specifically a house by house issue.”

High level found in north Alabama (AL Dept. of Health)

In 2020, residents living in the Butler Terrace public housing units found out they were living in buildings with three times higher than the federal standard of 4 pCi/L. One woman blames the high levels of radon for her thyroid cancer and other incurable health conditions.

Leaders later said they knew about the high levels but didn’t tell anyone who lived there.

City leaders decided to demolish the buildings but there are ways reduce the amount of radon to a safe, livable level.

Professionals can conduct radon mitigation treatments in homes.

“They way they’re going to mitigate your home is going to be through a sub-slab depressurization which creates an area of low pressurization beneath the slab,” said Swindall. “With that, they use a vent pipe to pull the gas through the pipe and vent it out through the roof of the pipe.”

Swindall recommends using a local specialist that’s certified by the National Radon Proficiency Program or National Radon Safety Board.

You can test your home for radon using a free test kit from the Alabama Department of Health, all you have to do is fill out this form. Test kits are also available at hardware stores for under $20.

