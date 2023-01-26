Free Tax Filing in Athens: what to expect for the 2023 tax season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It is that time of the year to break out those W-2′s and 1099′s. It is time to file your federal and state tax returns.

Most taxpayers nowadays opt to “e-file” their returns by using online programs such as Intuit or TurboTax. However, if your income from 2022 is more complicated than just plugging some numbers into an online form, don’t worry. there are some resources that might help!

The Athens Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, directed by Betty Ruth, is offering a tax-filling service to those in need, completely free of charge in the Athens, Ardmore, and Decatur communities. Betty emphasizes that her volunteers are trained and certified as tax counselors to help you send in those returns to the IRS. These volunteers will ensure that all returns are filed accurately.

These services are offered to low-income individuals, persons with disabilities, and elderly taxpayers.

If you’d like to take advantage of this service, you will need to call RSVP at 256-232-7207 to schedule an appointment time.

Sessions in Athens will begin on January 30th, and appointments will be scheduled for Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. These sessions will take place at the Athens Public Library.

In Ardmore, volunteers will assist taxpayers every Wednesday beginning in February at the Ardmore Public Library.

Decatur taxpayers can by filing with an appointment at the Decatur Public Library beginning January 30 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

For any further questions or assistance, call RSVP at 256-232-7207.

