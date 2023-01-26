Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

FDA proposes new levels for lead in baby food

The Food and Drug Administration has released new draft guidance regarding levels of lead in...
The Food and Drug Administration has released new draft guidance regarding levels of lead in baby food.(ThamKC via Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is weighing in on allowable amounts of lead in baby food.

According to new draft guidance by the FDA, it is suggesting lead levels in certain baby and toddler foods be set at 20 parts per billion or less.

Lead occurs naturally in the soil so it reportedly can’t be avoided completely in plants. But the new FDA guidance suggests a lower limit of ten parts per billion on baby food custards, fruits meats and food blends.

However, critics said the new guidance isn’t enough.

The group Healthy Babies Bright Futures said while any action on the part of the FDA is welcome, the suggested levels of lead are not low enough to move the needle.

A 2019 report found dangerous levels of lead and other heavy metals in 95% of manufactured baby food.

That report triggered a 2021 congressional investigation that found leading baby food manufacturers knowingly sold products with high levels of toxic metals.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jones family wants to reclaim land where UAH building resides
Jones family wants to reclaim land where UAH building resides
Mortimer Jordan High School
Beloved faculty member identified in school bus accident at Mortimer Jordan HS
HPD in search of three suspects connected to robbery at PNC Bank
HPD in search of one suspect connected to robbery at PNC Bank
Woman charged with capitol murder and arson requests plea deal
Woman charged with capital murder, arson requests plea deal
This Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, booking photo provided by the Volusia County, Fla., Division of...
Wife, husband planned fatal shooting in hospital for weeks

Latest News

Authorities say a Pennsylvania police chief has been charged with federal drug crimes and...
Police chief arrested on drug charges involving distribution of cocaine, meth
Alex Murdaugh, 54, is standing trial on two counts of murder. Investigators said his...
1st officer: Alex Murdaugh didn’t cry over dead wife and son
A former employee at the Institute for the Blind and Deaf was charged with having sex with an...
Former employee at Institute for the Deaf and Blind charged with sexual abuse of a student
The first day of the federal investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols was completed Thursday.
DA: 5 Memphis officers ‘all responsible’ for Tyre Nichols’ death
Chunli Zhao appears for his arraignment at San Mateo Superior Court in Redwood City, Calif., on...
Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms