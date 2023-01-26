Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

FDA advisors meeting to discuss future of COVID-19 vaccines

FDA advisers are meeting to consider what the future of COVID-19 vaccination will look like in...
FDA advisers are meeting to consider what the future of COVID-19 vaccination will look like in the U.S.(GAO via MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Vaccine advisors from the Food and Drug Administration are meeting Thursday to discuss the future of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States.

Currently, the U.S. offers two types of COVID-19 vaccines - a primary series of shots followed by booster shots. However, a parade of variants has challenged the system.

While nearly 70% of Americans have had their primary shots, just 15% have gotten a booster.

FDA advisors are considering a shift to a once-a-year COVID-19 shot, similar to the flu vaccine.

The shot would likely cover multiple strains of the virus and only those with weakened immune systems would then be encouraged to get a second shot.

The advisory committee will also look at how well the current booster shots are working.

A study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that boosters cut the risk of infection by about half and provide even higher protections against severe illness and death.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Ridgeway
Beloved faculty member identified in school bus accident at Mortimer Jordan HS
Jones family wants to reclaim land where UAH building resides
Jones family wants to reclaim land where UAH building resides
HPD in search of three suspects connected to robbery at PNC Bank
HPD in search of one suspect connected to robbery at PNC Bank
This Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, booking photo provided by the Volusia County, Fla., Division of...
Wife, husband planned fatal shooting in hospital for weeks
Woman charged with capitol murder and arson requests plea deal
Woman charged with capital murder, arson requests plea deal

Latest News

The first day of the federal investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols was completed Thursday.
Chief: Officers’ actions in Tyre Nichols’ arrest ‘inhumane’
HPD in search of three suspects connected to robbery at PNC Bank
HPD in search of one suspect connected to robbery at PNC Bank
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks to reporters after the House select committee investigating...
Trump impeachment leader Schiff joins California Senate race
AG Garland discusses ransomware methods
FILE - An employee works in the battery assembly hall at the BMW Spartanburg plant in Greer,...
US economy slowed but still grew at 2.9% rate last quarter