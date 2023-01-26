Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week a shoplifting situation at a department store took a wild turn.

The Huntsville Police Department is hoping you can lead them to the woman they say wielded a weapon and then took off with a lot of stolen stuff.

Last month, a week before Christmas, Huntsville Police say a woman walked around the Belk at Parkway Place and gathered hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise.

Police say she then went into a dressing room, cut the tags and security sensors off, and layered herself in the clothes she took.

When a loss prevention officer approached her she did not back down, in fact, quite the opposite.

Investigators say she pulled a gun on the guard jumped into a Black Chevy SUV and then sped off.

If you know who she is or the other on this list officials want to hear from you.

Authorities are also looking for Vincent Wilkerson. Huntsville Police say he broke into a car and stole several things from inside.

Lloyd Jones is wanted for meth possession.

Irish Pryor allegedly stole a chainsaw and other items from a local store.

Nicholas Hill is charged with robbery after police say he robbed someone of their weapons.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

