Spokes and Vogues expert designed car for hip-hop legend
By Javon Williams
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A world-class musician is now driving around in a car that was designed and modified by a local car expert right here in the valley.

Lee Adams of Spokes and Vogues in Madison told us the rapper Snoop Dogg reached out after seeing some of his work online.

He says the whole process took a long time, but it was well worth it.

“I immediately called him and was like Snoop just reached out about doing a car,” he said. “It was crazy, I was overtaken, I’m still kinda like man this is all happening. It was a team effort from everyone involved.”

Adams went on to say this proves the Huntsville-Madison Area is a growing force in the modified car scene.

