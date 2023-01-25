Spokes-N-Vogues expert designed car for hip-hop legend

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A world-class musician is now driving around in a car that was designed and modified by a local car expert right here in the valley.

Lee Adams of Spokes-N-Vogues in Madison told us the rapper Snoop Dogg reached out after seeing some of his work online.

He says the whole process took a long time, but it was well worth it.

“I immediately called him and was like Snoop just reached out about doing a car,” he said. “It was crazy, I was overtaken, I’m still kinda like man this is all happening. It was a team effort from everyone involved.”

Adams went on to say this proves the Huntsville-Madison Area is a growing force in the modified car scene.

