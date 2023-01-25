Deals
Showers early, cloudy & breezy with falling temps for today.

First Alert Weather
Today, a few showers early, otherwise cloudy and windy. We start the day in the 50s, but temps...
Today, a few showers early, otherwise cloudy and windy. We start the day in the 50s, but temps drop to around 40° by 5 P.M. Wind gusts will be Southerly in the morning and then turn more Westerly for the afternoon. Gusts as high as 35 MPH. A WIND ADVISORY remains in effect through 3 P.M. Tonight, an isolated shower or a few flurries. Low to mid 30s and still breezy. Thursday, cloudy early with a few flurries, some sun for the afternoon. A cool and blustery day. High temps low 40s and still breezy. Thursday night, partly cloudy, breezy and cold. Low 30s. Friday, sunny and still breezy. High temp upper 40s to near 50°.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:04 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Weekend forecast, sunny Saturday, rain likely Sunday. Temps both days in the low to mid 50s.

Weekend forecast, sunny Saturday, rain likely Sunday. Temps both days in the low to mid 50s.

Monday, mainly dry, but showers likely Tuesday through Thursday. Dry again Friday. Cooler temps for the end of next week.

