School cancelled at Mortimer Jordan High School following incident

Mortimer Jordan High School
Mortimer Jordan High School(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WARRIOR, Ala. (WBRC) - School officials at Mortimer Jordan High School tell us school has been cancelled for the day.

The news comes after an incident on campus.

First responders are currently at the school.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

