School cancelled at Mortimer Jordan High School following incident

WARRIOR, Ala. (WBRC) - School officials at Mortimer Jordan High School tell us school has been cancelled for the day.

The news comes after an incident on campus.

First responders are currently at the school.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.