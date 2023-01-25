Molly Stephens, aka, Mezzy Paintings, creates a painting live on TVL

FLORENCE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - On TVL, you won’t see reruns of Bob Ross’ “The Joy of Painting,” although that would be pretty cool. You can see incredible work from local painters though.

Molly Stephens, aka, Mezzy Paintings, joined TVL for a very special birthday show! She came into the studio on a Wednesday morning with a blank canvas. By the time TVL was over, she created a beautiful piece of art showing Payton on set.

Stephens is a commission painter based out of the Shoals. What started as paintings for friends and sorority sisters turned into a business. Now, she’s painting weddings all over Alabama and taking the cutest orders you could imagine over on her Etsy shop.

To check out more of her work or figure out how you can book her, visit @mezzypaintings on Instagram.

