Madison County inmate allegedly assaults corrections officer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate at the Madison County Jail allegedly assaulted a corrections officer Wednesday.

According to an official with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the officer was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The official with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says that the inmate or inmates will have additional charges filed against them.

Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and interviewed witnesses of the assault.

Huntsville Police Officers were also dispatched to the scene to assist corrections officers.

