Jackson Co. man attacks, robs neighbor

JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Jackson County man was arrested and charged with robbery after stealing from his neighbor Tuesday.

According to an official with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jimmy Peek forced his way into a neighbor’s home Tuesday while armed with a gun.

Peek then allegedly fired a shot near the neighbor and beat up the neighbor.

Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office say that Peek stole wallet contents, a fire radio and other items from the neighbor.

Peek is being held in the Jackson County Jail with a $100,000 bond.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.