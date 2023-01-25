Huntsville City FC announces 2023 preseason schedule
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City Football Club announced its inaugural preseason schedule Wednesday morning.
The team’s first-ever match will be played at Protective Stadium in Birmingham on Feb. 11.
Nearly a month later, Huntsville City FC will host the Savannah Clovers in what will be the team’s first home game. That game will be played on March 4 at 3:30 p.m. with another home game coming to John Hunt State Championship Soccer Stadium on March 14 when FC Cincinnati 2 comes to the Rocket City.
Huntsville City FC will play its final preseason game on March 22 at 6 p.m. on the University of Alabama in Huntsville’s campus.
For more information and tickets click here.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.