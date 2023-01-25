Deals
Huntsville City FC announces 2023 preseason schedule

In a press release from Huntsville City FC, Jack Collison was named as the team’s first-ever head coach.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City Football Club announced its inaugural preseason schedule Wednesday morning.

The team’s first-ever match will be played at Protective Stadium in Birmingham on Feb. 11.

Nearly a month later, Huntsville City FC will host the Savannah Clovers in what will be the team’s first home game. That game will be played on March 4 at 3:30 p.m. with another home game coming to John Hunt State Championship Soccer Stadium on March 14 when FC Cincinnati 2 comes to the Rocket City.

Huntsville City FC will play its final preseason game on March 22 at 6 p.m. on the University of Alabama in Huntsville’s campus.

The teams first home game will be held on March 4.
The teams first home game will be held on March 4.(Huntsville City FC)

For more information and tickets click here.

