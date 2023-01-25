Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

HPD in search of three suspects connected to robbery at PNC Bank

Huntsville Police Department
Huntsville Police Department(HPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a robbery report shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to Sergeant Rosalind White, the robbery took place at the PNC Bank located on Country Club Ave. Officers are currently looking for three suspects.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The NTSB noted several safety protocols that do not appear to have been followed in the Dec. 31...
Airport crew member ‘pulled into the engine’ of plane, report says
Smart home
Tenants upset over new smart home security upgrades in Madison County
Allen is charged with attempted murder for shooting at her brother.
Lauderdale Co. woman arrested for allegedly shooting at brother
Mortimer Jordan High School
UPDATE: Faculty member at Mortimer Jordan HS killed in accident involving school bus
Anfernee Bradley, 24
Suspect arrested in Newson Road murder investigation

Latest News

Mortimer Jordan High School
UPDATE: Faculty member at Mortimer Jordan HS killed in accident involving school bus
Huntsville City Schools releases statement on ‘weapon detection systems’
Huntsville City Schools to implement Evolv weapon detection systems
Woman charged with capitol murder and arson requests plea deal
Woman charged with capital murder, arson requests plea deal
Perry Hooper Jr.
Former Alabama lawmaker files suit against city of Montgomery, police department