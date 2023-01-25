HPD in search of three suspects connected to robbery at PNC Bank

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a robbery report shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to Sergeant Rosalind White, the robbery took place at the PNC Bank located on Country Club Ave. Officers are currently looking for three suspects.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

