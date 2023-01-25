How to decorate the cutest birthday cupcakes with Sugar Pusher

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - What’s a birthday without cupcakes? Ally Duncan (aka @sugarpusher) is helping celebrate TVL with alllll the decorating tips to make your sweet snacks the talk of the party.

Tip 1: Use piping bags. Ally shows us how different tips can be used for different styles — and we’re also blown away at her trick for filling the bags with icing (you’ll have to watch the video for that).

Tip 2: Sprinkles, sprinkles and more sprinkles. One of Ally’s favorite brands is Sweetapolita, and we can personally attest — these aren’t just your standard rainbow crunchies.

Tip #3: Get a FUN candle. Whether it’s extra tall, inflatable or sparkly, Ally has the perfect cupcake topper to make the birthday gal / guy feel extra celebrated.

