Cloudy, cool & breezy this afternoon

First Alert Weather
Temps drop to around 40° by 5 p.m. Wind gusts will be southerly in the morning and then turn more westerly for the afternoon. Gusts can be as high as 35 mph. A WIND ADVISORY remains in effect through 3 p.m. Tonight, isolated showers or a few flurries may be possible. Temps will be in the low to mid-30. Thursday, cloudy early with a few flurries, some sun for the afternoon. A cool and blustery day. High temps low 40s and still breezy. Thursday night, partly cloudy, breezy and cold. Low 30s. Friday, sunny and still breezy. High temp upper 40s to near 50°. Weekend forecast, sunny Saturday, rain likely Sunday. Temps on both days in the low to mid-50s. Monday, mainly dry, but showers are likely Tuesday through Thursday. Dry again Friday. Cooler temps for the end of next week.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
For the afternoon, cloudy, cool & breezy. Temps drop to around 40° by 5 p.m. Wind gusts will be southerly in the morning and then turn more westerly for the afternoon. Gusts can be as high as 35 mph.

A WIND ADVISORY remains in effect through 3 p.m.

Tonight, isolated showers or a few flurries may be possible. Temps will be in the low to mid-30.

Thursday, cloudy early with a few flurries, some sun for the afternoon. A cool and blustery day. High temps low 40s and still breezy. Thursday night, partly cloudy, breezy and cold. Low 30s. Friday, sunny and still breezy. High temp upper 40s to near 50°.

Weekend forecast, sunny Saturday, rain likely Sunday. Temps on both days in the low to mid-50s.

Monday, mainly dry, but showers are likely Tuesday through Thursday. Dry again Friday. Cooler temps for the end of next week.

