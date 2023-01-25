AHFA partners with City of Huntsville to increase Emergency Rental Assistance

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Housing Finance Authority (AHFA) and the City of Huntsville are partnering to increase Emergency Rental Assistance in the area.

According to a press release from the AHFA, the partnership is working together to offer an additional $4.5 million in federal Emergency Rental Assistance for Huntsville residents.

Emergency Rental Assistance is funded by the U.S. Treasury and was designed to provide short-term help with rent and utilities for renters with low income and renters who are experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19.

Alabama’s program is administered by the AHFA and is focused on renters in the state’s more rural areas.

The transfer of funds to the City of Huntsville will help address a recent increase in rental assistance requests in the area.

According to a press release from the AHFA, the assistance will also go to support Huntsville Housing Helps, a program funded by the City of Huntsville and administered by the Catholic Center of Concern.

To be eligible for Emergency Rental Assistance, residents must live in Huntsville city limits and have a household income that does not exceed 50% of the area’s median income.

Since AHFA’s emergency rental assistance program opened in March 2021, more than 41,000 households representing all 61 Alabama counties in its jurisdiction have received $200 million in paid or pledged financial help.

For more information on the program or to see if you qualify click here.

