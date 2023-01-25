Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

AHFA partners with City of Huntsville to increase Emergency Rental Assistance

Logo for City of Huntsville
Logo for City of Huntsville(City of Huntsville)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Housing Finance Authority (AHFA) and the City of Huntsville are partnering to increase Emergency Rental Assistance in the area.

According to a press release from the AHFA, the partnership is working together to offer an additional $4.5 million in federal Emergency Rental Assistance for Huntsville residents.

Emergency Rental Assistance is funded by the U.S. Treasury and was designed to provide short-term help with rent and utilities for renters with low income and renters who are experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19.

Alabama’s program is administered by the AHFA and is focused on renters in the state’s more rural areas.

The transfer of funds to the City of Huntsville will help address a recent increase in rental assistance requests in the area.

According to a press release from the AHFA, the assistance will also go to support Huntsville Housing Helps, a program funded by the City of Huntsville and administered by the Catholic Center of Concern.

To be eligible for Emergency Rental Assistance, residents must live in Huntsville city limits and have a household income that does not exceed 50% of the area’s median income.

Since AHFA’s emergency rental assistance program opened in March 2021, more than 41,000 households representing all 61 Alabama counties in its jurisdiction have received $200 million in paid or pledged financial help.

For more information on the program or to see if you qualify click here.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The NTSB noted several safety protocols that do not appear to have been followed in the Dec. 31...
Airport crew member ‘pulled into the engine’ of plane, report says
Smart home
Tenants upset over new smart home security upgrades in Madison County
Allen is charged with attempted murder for shooting at her brother.
Lauderdale Co. woman arrested for allegedly shooting at brother
Anfernee Bradley, 24
Suspect arrested in Newson Road murder investigation
Mortimer Jordan High School
UPDATE: Faculty member at Mortimer Jordan HS killed in accident involving school bus

Latest News

Jones was arrested and charged with four counts of bank robbery.
Madison man arrested in connection with Regions Bank robberies
Huntsville City FC announced its inaugural preseason schedule.
Huntsville City FC announces 2023 preseason schedule
Peek was arrested after breaking into his neighbor's house and stealing from them.
Jackson Co. man attacks, robs neighbor
Mortimer Jordan High School
UPDATE: Faculty member at Mortimer Jordan HS killed in accident involving school bus