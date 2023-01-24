Deals
Why people are so obsessed with Jo Malone perfume and cologne

TVL is talking to the experts who know Jo Malone brand like the back of their hand
By Anna Mahan
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you probably know that Jo Malone is one of the “It Girl” perfumes and has been for years now.

Meghan Markle is one of the many celebs who is loyal to the brand, and who doesn’t want to smell like Meghan Markle?

We’re talking with some of the women who know the brand like the back of their hand to dive into the different scents and how to layer them for the best wear.

January 27th through the 28th, Belk at Bridge Street is offering 20% off all Jo Malone purchases including colognes, body line and home line. Also, in celebration of Valentine’s Day they’re offering half a dozen roses to the first 25 guests who purchase two or more products each day.

For more, visit Belk at Bridge Street in Huntsville.

